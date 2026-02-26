Why a great actor is an asset on set: Indrasish Mukerjee on working with Rajkummar Rao

At the Good Ads Matter Roundtable featuring India’s top creative directors, filmmaker Indrasish Mukerjee, Director at Footloose Films, shared a compelling behind-the-scenes account that underscored the value of working with a seasoned actor like Rajkummar Rao.

Recounting a high pressure shoot marked by last minute changes, tight timelines

and even rain disruptions, Mukerjee highlighted how Rao’s preparation and instinct elevated the entire set. Despite multiple challenges, most scenes were completed in minimal takes, allowing the production to wrap earlier than expected a rarity in commercial filmmaking.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVLxfxRjLPR

“A great actor can completely lift a set,” Mukerjee shared, noting that Rao’s ability to adapt instantly to changes, deliver performances effortlessly, and energise co-actors made a decisive difference. Whether stepping in spontaneously for an additional shot or nailing a revised line in one take, Rao’s craft and theatre-honed discipline ensured momentum never dipped.

The experience, Mukerjee said, reaffirmed a core creative truth the right performer doesn’t just act but actively contributes to problem-solving on set, often turning stressful days into smooth, collaborative wins.