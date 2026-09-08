“Wildest thing we’ve done”: Saif Ali Khan talks about his style in Haiwaan song Main Toh Nahi Haiwaan

The makers of Haiwaan released the promotional song, ‘Main Toh Nahi Haiwaan’ and it shows Saif Ali Khan looking dapper in white. The actor, who plays a visually challenged role in the film, grooving to the song with his co-stars Akshay Kumar, Sayami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar. While the song is receiving much love, his official fan page @saifalikhanpataudiworld has released a fun behind-the-scenes video in which Saif is answering some interesting questions. One of which is about his look in the music video. The actor revealed that the look was designed by Komal Shahani and praised her for the look.

“I was a little worried that it’s not the character. But it’s a kind of extension of the character. And this was a little bit of the wildest thing we did. I think I’ve been exposed (laughs). But it’s like lots of fun and I think it’s a great cover. I love Akshay’s look also,” he said. “I’m supposed to be a little more pure or white. If he’s the darkness, I’m the light,” Saif added.

Saif also called his role in Haiwaan as one of the best roles he’s played in his career. “I think it’s probably the best character I’ve had in my life. I think it’s the best role I’ve had with one of the finest directors I’ve had the opportunity to work with. It’s an author-backed kind of role,” he shared.

Haiwaan is slated to release in cinemas on 11th September. The film is directed by Priyadarshan, marking Saif’s first collab with the filmmaker.