“Will treasure for a lifetime”: Mouni Roy on being part of Brahmāstra: Part One–Shiva

Welcome to the Astraverse! A second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. Disney+ Hotstar wields the power of the mighty astras with the digital premiere of this year’s biggest blockbuster – ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’. Viewers can live and relive the grand experience at their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Sharing how Brahmāstra, where Mouni Roy played her first antagonist character, will always be special, she said, “Brahmāstra will always be very special. Because of its ambition and then of course, because it gave me the opportunity to work with such an incredible cast and these legends – which has made it an experience I will treasure for a lifetime! It was a privilege to share that screen time with them – and apart from the discipline and passion that they still work with everyday, I learnt many things from each of them.”

This never seen before visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in a universe which is loved and praised by everyone.