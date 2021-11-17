Windows Productions announce its movie slate for 2022

One of the most celebrated production houses of India and Bengal cinema’s pride, Windows, announced the slate of their upcoming releases for the next year.

With an interesting lineup of four films hitting the silver screen in 2022, Windows boasts of a content-rich presentation for the upcoming year.

Begining the year with Jisshu Sengupta-starrer ‘Baba, Baby O’ releasing on 4th February, Windows moves ahead with Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta’s last association with the production house, ‘Belashuru’, which is also a tribute to the late veterans by directors Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. In the second half, we witness the release of ‘Lokkhichhele’, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, on June 17th. The film has done the rounds of many international film festivals. The year for Windows is set to end with a bang what with the release of the sequel to Nandita-Shiboprosad’s successful 2018 film — Haami 2 — on December 23rd.

Talking about the releases, Shiboprosad, co-founder of Windows, shares, “It has been a tough time through the pandemic with theatres across the nation being shut for a long time. Now, as the screens reopen, we are glad to announce the much-awaited releases of four films that we shot and completed in the hiatus. ‘Lokkhichhele’ and ‘Baba Baby O’ are making a great chatter across film festivals even before the release and now we can’t wait to present our hard work to the audience.”

Nandita and Shiboprosad’s Windows is touted amongst the most bankable production houses in the nation enjoying a successful streak of releases over the years, known for their hard-hitting content that has carved its place in the hearts of the audience.