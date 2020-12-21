Windows Productions’ Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti selected at IFFI – director thanks mentors Nandita Roy and Shibhoprasad Mukherjee

Nandita Roy and Shibhoprasad Mukherjee’s Windows Productions has offered a promising platform to several young talents and is known to deliver content that strikes chords with the audience. As director Aritra Mukherjee’s debut film with their production’s ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ has been selected in the prestigious Indian Panorama of IFFI, Goa, the filmmaker expressed his gratitude towards his mentors Nandita Roy and Shibhoprasad Mukherjee.

Talking about the achievement, Aritra Mukherjee said, “My first film Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti has been selected in the prestigious Indian Panorama of IFFI,Goa. When I started dreaming of making my first film,I was inspired and motivated by my mentors Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. I am really grateful to my entire team of cast and crew without whom this would not have been possible. Thank you for believing in the film and trusting a new director.

Proud of the accomplishments of their prodigy, Nandita Roy expressed, “My heart fills with pride that my young team of Windows has made it to the Indian Panorama. It is a great achievement for them as well as for Windows.”

Starring Kabir Singh fame Soham Majumder along with Ritabhari Chakraborty in the leading roles, ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ banks upon the women’s rights in the society, whilst breaking taboos and talks the old fashioned rites and rituals that question the gender imbalance in a society.