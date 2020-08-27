Windows Productions venturs into a new genre with their first animated short film Thikana

Windows Productions has enthralled the audience with their amazing series of short films “Lockdown Shorts” throughout the lockdown period. Now Windows for the very first time has come up with a short animated film “Thikana” written by National award winner and Helicopter Eela actor Riddhi Sen.

Windows has always encouraged new talents and fresh faces with their pioneering initiatives. This animated short film deals with lost childhood. Every child rightfully deserves to have a blissful and innocent childhood but many are deprived from it. “Thikana” deals with the realities of lost childhood, it brings out the pain and agony of deprivation and hardships that will enable each individual to not only introspect but also to be filled with immense gratitude for whatever they are blessed with. The film narrates the journey of a boy who one fine morning starts painting the blank pages of his atlas and slips into an imaginary world created by him and from there begins his quest inside an atlas for a world he wishes to have.

This is a 7:30 minutes film with no dialogues. The musical arrangements have been done by Prabuddha Banerjee. A special song ‘Thikanar Khonje’ has been beautifully blended into this film, which is composed by Anindya Chattopadhyay, written by the director himself and sung by Surangana Bandyopadhyay.