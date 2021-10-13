“With a film like Bell Bottom, we wanted to reach audiences far and wide,” – Akshay Kumar on BellBottom becoming a massive blockbuster on Prime Video

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom, an untold real-life story based on true events led by an undercover agent by the code name – BellBottom, premiered on Prime Video on 16th September. Within two weeks of its streaming premiere, the film piqued interest from Indian and Global audiences, making it a blockbuster hit on Prime Video.

“We believe that great content transcends borders and languages – Bell Bottom is a great example of that”, said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager, Prime Video. “With viewership from 199 countries across the world, the action-drama showcases the increasing interest in local, authentic and world-class cinematic value content from India. We are delighted that Bell Bottom has resonated so well with audiences in India and around the world.”

“With a film like Bell Bottom, we wanted to reach audiences far and wide, and I am glad that we partnered with Prime Video for its digital release,” Actor Akshay Kumar said . “The film has got its due within such a short span of time, thanks to their reach, more and more people have been able to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. I am humbled that the film is getting the kind of love and appreciation from the audiences.”

“Bell Bottom is very close to my heart, and the love that it has been getting from the audiences is phenomenal,” producer Jackky Bhagnani said. “This was one of the first films to be shot during lockdown, and I am absolutely proud of how the film has turned out to be. Despite all the challenges, we’ve managed to create a film that has been loved and appreciated by audiences worldwide. So happy to know the kind of reach Prime Video has given this film, I think we’ve hit a home run!”

In its maiden fortnight, Bell Bottom has streamed across 98% pin codes in India, as well as in 199 countries and territories around the world.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is inspired by the real-life hijacking events in the ’80s in India. Bell Bottom is an untold real-life story based on true events led by an undercover RAW agent by the code name – Bell Bottom. The espionage thriller sees Akshay Kumar as an undercover agent who plans and executes India’s first covert operation. The Film stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, and Aniruddh Dave. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani, BellBottom is streaming on Prime Video.