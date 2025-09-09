With eight films on her plate, Wamiqa Gabbi is Industry’s busiest actress right now

If there is one actress who is truly everywhere in 2025, it is Wamiqa Gabbi. With a whopping 8 films lined up across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, she is quickly establishing herself as a pan-India star and one of the most hardworking and versatile talents in the business.

In Bollywood, Wamiqa’s schedule is bursting at the seams. She will share the screen with Akshay Kumar in Bhoot Bangla, hitting theatres on April 2nd. She is also part of the romantic comedy Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling with Jaya Bachchan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, as well as Kuku Ki Kundali with Bhuvan Bam. The actress is also gearing up for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, along with a second Dharma project with Shakun Batra, and Ujwal Nikam opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Down South, she is just as busy. Wamiqa is currently shooting for G2 in Telugu and is also filming the Malayalam entertainer Tikitaka.

With such a packed line up, Wamiqa Gabbi is not just acting, she is setting the pace for what it means to be a true pan Indian star. Having already won hearts with her performances in Grahan, Jubilee, Shiddat and most recently Bhool Chuk Maaf, audiences are eager to see how she continues to raise the bar with every role.