With three vastly different films in his kitty, Siddhant Chaturvedi continues on his path of being a multi-faceted actor

Siddhant Chaturvedi entered the showbiz like a breath of fresh air, being the fame of Inside Edge, he came on the silver screen as MC Sher. He stirred hearts of millions, marking the start to a remarkable career and a wave of fans were created all rooting for him.

A source close to the actor shares, “2021 looks like a good year, professionally. He currently has 3 films on cards and is on back to back shoot schedules for all three of them. Working with so many different co-stars, it is really amazing how he shares a good camaraderie with all his co-stars. Whether it is, Deepika with whom he is spotted travelling time and again, or it’s Katrina with whom Siddhant is always seen having fun and the social media banter with Ishaan, both of them share a ‘vibe’.”

Adding to it he shared,”On the one hand he has Saif and Rani in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with the new entrant Sharvari, he strikes a healthy balance in the team sharing a bond with his co-stars. So early in his career, his charisma matches with the new entrants and established actors as well.”

Siddhant seems like that piece of the jigsaw puzzle that fits right in, finishing the big picture. The actor is all set to have a great year professionally while his fans wait for more exciting announcements pertaining to the films in his pipeline.

Up next for Siddhant are, Shakun Batra’s untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Sharvari and also Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.