Witness Sunny Kaushal and Nushratt Bharuccha’s sweet romance in Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai

Get ready to cherish the love with ‘Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai’ produced by Bhushan Kumar and headlined by Nushratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal.

Taking audiences through unforgettable moments of teenage love and stolen glances, this innocent yet passion filled track is sung by Armaan Malik and composed by Amaal Mallik and the legendary RD Burman, who composed the original cult song.

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai” is a beautiful song whose melody we will never forget. Armaan brings a new age and fresh perspective, making it relevant to this generation and we are confident they will love it just as much.”

Talking about the song, says Armaan Malik, “Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai is an iconic R.D. Burman composition sung by Lata di and Kishore da and to perform it in a modern approach was definitely a daunting task. But I’m extremely proud of our final result and I hope the audience connects to it! This is my 10th collaboration with Amaal and Rashmi Virag and I know our fans are always eager to listen to our songs together. Grateful to T-Series and Bhushan Kumar sir for this opportunity.”

Adds composer Amaal Mallik, “Celebrating all things love, ‘Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai’ is very special song as I’ve grown up crooning to the original track which was composed by RD Burman and penned by Anand Bakshi and now getting to work on it along with Rashmi Virag – it truly feels surreal!”

Says Nushratt Bharuccha, “The visuals of ‘Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai’ are simple yet beautiful because they are tiny memories that stay with us and remain cherished. We hope we’ve done justice to it and I can’t wait for audiences to watch it.”

Adds Sunny Kaushal, “Stolen glances, meeting your loved one and just enjoying the small experiences is what we’ve captured in ‘Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai’. I look forward to the reception and I hope the camaraderie Nushratt and I share reflects in our chemistry on screen.”

Produced by T-Series, ‘Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai’ with vocals by Armaan Malik starring Sunny Kaushal and Nushratt Bharuccha, is penned by Rashmi Virag and Anand Bakshi and composed by Amaal Mallik and RD Burman. ‘Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai’ is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.