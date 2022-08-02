Witness the glory of the Indian Cinema at its finest with the World Television Premiere of RRR on Zee Cinema

A film that marked the ‘Rise’ of unmatched cinematic experience, created a ‘Roar’ at the Box Office Worldwide and started a ‘Revolt’ that brought people back to the theatre. The film of the year, the magnum opus, RRR is all set to have its World Television Premiere and Zee Cinema audiences will get front row seats!

Hailed for his larger-than-life cinematic showcases, filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli created a masterpiece with RRR starring not only two powerhouses of Indian cinema, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR but also faces like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt – the multi-starrer shook the entertainment industry, globally.

Capturing the essence of the pre-independence era, RRR takes us on a captivating ride filled with a virtuous friendship, unbelievable energy, jaw-dropping action, and innocent romance, drama that will compel you to sit up and whistle for your favorite star. So, this Independence week, block your calendars to witness a spectacle from the Indian film industry with the World Television Premiere of RRR on 14th August only on Zee Cinema. The mega multi-starrer film produced from India, RRR is one of the most expensive productions with a budget of over 550 Crores. The cutting-edge visual graphics that made the story come alive on screen in the most extravagant way, received applause not only from the national film fraternity but also the international industry.

The love for the film is not limited to the above, we have other globally noteworthy names like James Gunn (Director, Guardians of The Galaxy and The Suicide Squad), Joseph Morgan (Actor, The Originals & The Vampire Diaries), Alice X Zhang (Illustrator at Marvel and Disney films) and Jackson Lanzing (Writer, Captain America and Batman Beyond) showering appreciation for the film as well.

For the announcement of the World Television Premiere of a film that is as grand as RRR, Zee Cinema is leaving no stone unturned. A promo with the premiere date and time was launched across 9 Hindi movie cluster channels of Zee for audiences to block their calendar for this mega event. While this practice is followed for announcements of theatrical releases, with RRR, it’s the first time a channel has made such a huge announcement for the World Television Premiere of a film.

This magnum opus tells the story of two legendary revolutionaries fighting for their home-ground. Although the heroic journey of Ram and Bheem begins separately, their unbeaten aim to fight the British colonialists for their people brings them together. Set in the pre-independence era, RRR is a grand celebration of friendship and strength.