Witness the ultimate battle between Hindustan ka bhai and the new gangster of Pune with &pictures premiere of Antim

Massive fan acclaim and a record-breaking box office success – ‘Antim: The Final Truth,’ with its powerful performance went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021! ‘Antim’ brings two protagonists, Rajveer and Rahulya from two entirely divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale. Get ready to witness this battle of a lifetime with the &pictures premiere of Antim on 17th April at 8pm. Unlike the swagger cop avatar of Salman Khan, Antim breaks away from this image and brings forth a turban-clad Sikh cop, Rajveer Singh who is calm and full-on dhamakedar at the same time. Contrasting his persona, the film brings out a villain, Rahulya that stands on moral grey ground inflicting terror over the town. Thus begins the epic face-off between Hindustan ka Bhai, Salman Khan and Pune ka Bhai, Rahulya (Aayush Sharma) to establish their stance. Full on entertainment is guaranteed with the ground-breaking action sequences, riveting drama and unconventional camaraderie between Rajveer and Rahulya.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film features a stellar cast with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma battling it out on screen along with Sachin Khedekar, Upendra Limaye and debutante Mahima Makwana in the pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Salman Khan said, “Rajveer Singh is a new addition to the cop roles that I have played in my career, but he is completely different from all of them. He is not like Chulbul Pandey or Radhe, his mindset is a lot more simplified and motivated to bring justice in his own unique way. He knows his power and uses it to strike when the time is right with a smile on his face. As an individual character, you may see Rajveer to be a simple, regular cop but when you put him against Rahulya (the gangster), you see the striking difference in him. I believe the highlight was my Sikh Cop look and dialect that caught the attention of the audience.”

Talking about the film, Mahesh Manjrekar said, “I came into working with this project with absolute clarity and visualized how I wanted to see it on the screen. This is the reason why I insisted on writing the film from scratch. The core of Antim was the gripping plotline and believable characters that we placed great emphasis on. I didn’t want to portray Salman as how the audiences expect, because Antim was about breaking the molds and pushing the actors out of their comfort zones, and the result of which was better than what I anticipated. Inspector Rajveer Singh and Rahulya’s characters were appreciated by the audience. I treat Salman more like a brother than a friend, we know each other well, hence, directing him is easier. A lot of what the audiences see on the screen is derived from what I have observed through personal experiences and that came through in my attempt to showcase the film in all honesty.”

Talking about the film, Mahima Makwana said, “It feels surreal even today that I’m a part of Antim and got to share the sets with the industry legends like megastar Salman Khan and veteran Mahesh Manjrekar sir. Initial days I used to power through my nervousness and one day when I was talking to Salman sir and he must’ve realized how anxious I was, he told me to have a rock-solid skin off-screen and never shy away from exploring my vulnerabilities in front of the camera. Those words really changed my life. Portraying the strong and fearless character of Manda would not have been possible without the guidance that I received. In fact, everyone on the set was so welcoming that I felt at home.”

The epic face-off between good vs evil unfolds when Rahulya (Aayush Sharma), a young boy of a small town becomes one of the deadliest outlaws and crosses paths with Inspector Rajveer Singh (Salman Khan), the embodiment of strength and power. As Rahulya grows to take on the malicious streets of Pune, he ends up making new enemies, Rajveer makes it his one and only goal to clean the streets from power-driven politicians and gangsters with a smile on his face. What will be wielded out this tough fight will be the final truth.

To find out, catch &pictures premiere of Antim on 17th April at 8 pm.