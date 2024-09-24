Women of Music India (WoMI) expands to Delhi

Women of Music India (WoMI), an organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of women in the Indian music industry, is proud to announce its official expansion into Delhi. Led by a diverse group of women from various facets of the music industry, WoMI opened its doors to a no-fee membership, offering a platform for women of Indian origin across the globe to access opportunities and thrive in the music industry.

Since its inception, WoMI has quickly garnered substantial support from the industry and achieved significant milestones within the first year itself. The foundation launched exclusive “Breakfast Clubs” in collaboration with Universal Music India and Sony Music India, and introduced the highly anticipated “WoMI Night” events – dedicated to celebrating female talent. Furthermore, WoMI has fostered a vibrant WhatsApp community called “Talk to Strangers,” where women can network, share ideas, and access resources. The foundation also rolled out three full-tuition scholarships for women to study music production and sound engineering– a first ever in the Indian music landscape. WoMI’s objective behind introducing the scholarship is to address the yawning gap globally in the number of female producers and engineers in the music business.

Additionally, WoMI has announced partnerships with key entertainment industry events, further strengthening its influence and reach within the music and entertainment ecosystem. These partnerships provide WoMI members with meaningful discounts to make these events accessible, invaluable exposure, and access to some of the most prestigious events in the industry.

Speaking on the launch of the Delhi chapter, Sweta Ojha, co-founder at BluPrint, shared, “As a woman who began her journey in this industry 13 years ago, I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of our community. WOMI gives us a unique opportunity to amplify the platforms and resources women need to truly thrive. Supporting the Delhi chapter of WOMI aligns seamlessly with BluPrint’s mission to foster a more inclusive and diverse industry for artists and professionals alike. Together, we’re building a future where women are not just participants but leaders shaping the industry.”

Founder of WoMI, Priyanka Khimani, expressed her excitement for the organization’s continued growth, saying, “WoMI was founded with the simple mission of creating a space where women could come together, learn from each other, and ultimately lead in the music industry. The launch of our Delhi chapter is a testament to the dedication and passion of women in the industry, and I’m thrilled that BluPrint is joining us in this journey.”

The launch has been met with overwhelming support from across the industry, including from early members such as Aastha Gill, Kamakshi Khanna, Jasleen Royal and Jonita Gandhi, as well as business executives like Preeti Nayyar (Universal Music Group), Ankita Maheshwari (Sony Music India), and Akhila Shankar (TuneCore, India).

WoMI members benefit from an array of resources, including access to job listings, industry-led workshops, and networking events. By focusing on the entire music workforce – from artist managers and executives to photographers, stylists, and journalists – WoMI is paving the way for future generations of women to enter and succeed in the industry.

As the Indian music scene continues to expand on the global stage, WoMI’s expansion into Delhi marks a critical step in building a more inclusive industry that recognizes and nurtures female talent.