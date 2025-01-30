Woolah Tea’s innovative journey in Shark Tank India 4

From the tea gardens of Sivasagar in Assam to taking the spotlight on Shark Tank India 4, Upamanyu Borkakoty’s journey is a shining example of how big dreams can develop and grow from the smallest of towns too. Fueled by his deep-rooted love for Assam’s tea heritage and a vision to revolutionize tea culture, Upamanyu founded Woolah Tea, a brand that perfectly blends innovation, sustainability, and tradition.

Woolah, meaning happiness in Assamese, lives up to its name with its patented innovation: eco-friendly green tea balls. These unique tea balls unfurl into fresh leaves when brewed and can be reused 2–3 times, making them both economical and sustainable. The thoughtfully designed packaging features a QR code, allowing customers to connect with the tea plantation where the leaves were sourced, bridging the gap between the fields and the consumer.

“My uncle’s passion for tea tasting and improving lives through his NGO inspired me to dream big, despite coming from a small town like Sivasagar. Woolah is not just a tea brand; it’s my way of showcasing Assam’s legacy and embracing sustainability. Pitching to the sharks was a surreal experience. It gave me a platform to share Woolah’s story with the nation and connect with some of the brightest minds in the industry,” said Upamanyu Borkakoty.

Will the sharks be impressed by Woolah’s biodegradable, innovative product and Upamanyu’s heartfelt connection to Assam’s tea culture? Seeking ₹50 lakhs for 1.66% equity, Woolah Tea’s pitch surely highlights how passion and purpose can overcome any obstacle.

Will Woolah Tea secure the investment it needs to take this groundbreaking product to the next level? Find out on Shark Tank India 4 today at 8 PM, only on Sony LIV!