“Working with Junaid is just fabulous because he has no hang ups, he has no ego, he is such a team player” says Junaid Khan’s play producer Delna Patel

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films, will reportedly portray a transwoman in an upcoming play ‘Strictly Unconventional’ that will be performed in Mumbai on 15th November.

In an exclusive interview, the producer of his play, Delna Patel shares her admiration for her actor Junaid, expressing, “Working with Junaid is just fabulous because he has no hang ups, he has no ego, he is such a team player and such a wonderful boy. He has no attitude, nothing. He is on the ball, he does his work, he knows his craft, he’s always there on time, helpful, happy and smiling. It really is a treat to work with him.”

She further adds details of the play and says, “Junaid is part of 2 of the 6 stories in ‘Strictly Unconventional’. These were diverse roles ; one of the pieces is about a couple who thinks they have the perfect relationship and they complete each other’s sentences. They just know each other so well. It was actually a dysfunctional relationship where Junaid and the other actress Nitya were the only two actors in that piece and he was just superlative. I have seen his journey from ‘A Farming Story’ which I think was not too long after college for him maybe two years or so where he had lost all this weight and he had been working out. He had suddenly grown so much as a person and as an actor.”

Junaid Khan made his debut in theatre in 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children, a satire on the absurdity of war. Junaid has actively been performing in theatre for more than 6 years.