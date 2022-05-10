“Working with Madhuri Dixit Nene is the highlight of this year for me” – Kruti Mahesh

Choreographer Kruti Mahesh is the flavour of the social media season as the songs she has curated continue to trend. After regaling us with her stunning choreography in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, she brings her virtuosity in Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Maja Maa.

The National Award-winning choreographer dubs this opportunity as a dream come true. She hails the Aaja Nachle star as one of her biggest inspirations and getting to work with her was a surreal experience. Kruti has invariably included expression in her dance and with Madhuri that aspect of her work is touted to shine.

Kruti says, “Working with Madhuri Dixit Nene is the highlight of this year for me. It is an absolute honour to work with India’s dancing queen. Watching her dance up close and choreographing moves for her was so exciting. When you have such a stunning dancer, there is so much you can explore. She’s also the empress of expressions and it was such a pleasure to integrate that in Maja Maa.”

What remains to be seen are the exciting hook steps that come from her choreography because memorable hook moves are very much her forte. Kruti’s Garmi from Street Dancer 3D is still one of the hottest reels trending on socials because of its hook step. The same can be said for Dholida, that got everyone across age groups to groove on reels.