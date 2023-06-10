“Working with such an experienced team is always a great experience” – Zeishan Quadri on Bloody Daddy

Zeishan Quadri is an acclaimed Indian actor, writer, and filmmaker. Known for his exceptional talent and versatility, Quadri has become a prominent figure, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Not one to rest on his laurels, Zeishan Quadri swiftly transitioned into acting, showcasing his immense acting prowess in various films.

His performances in movies like ‘Revolver Rani’, ‘Halahal’ and ‘Meeruthiya Gangsters’ were lauded by critics and audiences alike. Quadri’s ability to embody complex characters with authenticity and depth has earned him a dedicated fan following, and his name has become synonymous with excellence in the acting realm.Zeishan is now all set to feature in the highly anticipated film Bloody Daddy with Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Diana Penty. Along with this Zeishan is also shooting for a few more projects.

Speaking about his role in Bloody Daddy, Zeishan says, “I play Shahid Kapoor’s friend in this film. It is a negative role that I am playing. My look in the film is also something that I enjoyed carrying off. When Ali Abbas Zafar offered me this part I jumped at this opportunity, as this was an opportunity to work with Shahid, and working with such an experienced team is always a great experience.”

He added, “It is a really nice part and I thoroughly enjoyed playing this role. Sometimes some roles satisfy you as an actor, this is one of those roles in my career. When I reached the sets everyone made me very comfortable, I sort of broke the ice with Shahid as well. When the film started there wasn’t enough time for workshops. I met Shahid straight away at the shoot. It was a lot of fun. Between Delhi and Abu Dhabi schedules it became an in-joke that there comes Zeishan with a lot of questions. I was known to ask Shahid many questions, not necessarily about the film, but even general things like his view on the industry, etc. Over all looking back I can only say that the whole experience was just a whole lot of fun.”

Bloody Daddy is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who co-wrote the film with Aditya Basu and Siddharth–Garima and produced by Jio Studios

Apart from his contributions as a writer and actor, Quadri has also ventured into directing and producing. In 2017, he made his directorial debut with the film “Meeruthiya Gangsters,” which received critical acclaim for its gripping narrative and engaging performances. Quadri’s foray into directing further showcased his multifaceted talents, cementing his position as a creative powerhouse in the industry.

Throughout his illustrious career, Zeishan Quadri has been recognized for his exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry. His work has earned him numerous accolades, including prestigious awards such as the Screen Awards and the Zee Cine Awards. Quadri’s unwavering dedication, combined with his unmatched talent, continues to captivate audiences, leaving a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

As Zeishan Quadri continues to push creative boundaries and redefine cinematic experiences, audiences eagerly await his future projects. With his immense talent and undeniable passion for storytelling, Quadri is set to soar to even greater heights, cementing his legacy as one of India’s most remarkable actors, writers, and filmmakers.