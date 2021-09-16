World Clean Up Day: Revisiting Pragya Kapoor’s Brave Efforts For Eco – conservation

Film producer Pragya Kapoor is known for championing the cause of eco – sensitivity through her ideas of sustainable living and lends her support to several drives that require active participation. Today being the World Clean Up Day, it’s a good time to take a leaf from Pragya’s book of eco – sensitivity.

Pragya has been incessantly working towards restoring ecological balance by making people aware about the zero – waste lifestyle. She leads by example in this regard as she has converted her home and office into zero – waste units. Her clean up drives have been instrumental in de-clogging several tourist sites in Himachal Pradesh for which her Ek Saath Foundation teamed up with the Healing Himalayas.

With the Ganpati festival going on in full swing, it’s expected that Mumbai will witness heartbreaking sights after the visarjan.

But, Pragya is prepared for that, she said, “We shouldn’t need a specific day to remind ourselves to keep the surroundings clean. It’s something that has to be ingrained. That’s the reason we are doing a clean up drive at Juhu beach on 20th September. We urge everyone to join us in the cause.”