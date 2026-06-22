World Music Day Special: 7 times Sanjay Leela Bhansali created musical magic on screen

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most visionary filmmakers, often mentioned in the same breath as legends like Raj Kapoor, K. Asif, and Guru Dutt. Over the years, he has redefined storytelling through grandeur, emotion, and artistic excellence. While his visual style has earned acclaim across the globe, music remains one of the most defining pillars of his cinema.

In Bhansali’s films, songs are not mere additions to the narrative they are emotional experiences that deepen the story, reveal character emotions, and stay with audiences long after the film ends. Further cementing his commitment to music, Bhansali recently partnered with Saregama to launch Bhansali Music, a collaboration aimed at creating and nurturing timeless musical experiences. On World Music Day, here’s a look at seven unforgettable songs that showcase his extraordinary musical vision.

Deewani Mastani – Bajirao Mastani

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Deewani Mastani is a breathtaking blend of romance, devotion, and grandeur. The song’s haunting melody, exquisite visuals, and emotional depth make it one of the most iconic musical moments in modern Indian cinema. Every note beautifully captures the longing and passion of Mastani’s character, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Nagada Sang Dhol – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Driven by electrifying energy and rooted in folk traditions, Nagada Sang Dhol became an instant sensation. The pulsating beats, vibrant composition, and infectious rhythm perfectly complement the fiery chemistry between the lead characters. It remains one of Bhansali’s most celebrated musical spectacles.

Dola Re Dola – Devdas

An iconic song that brought together two of Indian cinema’s finest performers, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai. Dola Re Dola is a masterclass in musical storytelling, blending classical influences with powerful emotions. The song’s rich orchestration and timeless melody continue to make it one of the most beloved tracks in Indian film history.

Ghoomar – Padmaavat

A tribute to tradition and cultural heritage, Ghoomar beautifully captures the grace and dignity of Queen Padmavati. The regal composition, folk influences, and immersive soundscape transform the song into a celebration of Rajasthan’s rich artistic legacy while reflecting Bhansali’s signature grandeur.

Nimbooda Nimbooda – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Few songs have stood the test of time quite like Nimbooda Nimbooda. Bursting with folk energy, vibrant rhythms, and infectious charm, the song became one of the defining highlights of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Decades later, it continues to be loved across generations and remains a staple of Indian celebrations.

Mohe Rang Do Laal – Bajirao Mastani

An exquisite classical composition, Mohe Rang Do Laal showcases Bhansali’s deep appreciation for Indian music and culture. Rich in emotion and musical sophistication, the song combines melody, poetry, and performance to create a deeply moving experience that resonates with audiences even today.

Dholida – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Energetic, empowering, and instantly memorable, Dholida became a cultural phenomenon upon its release. The song perfectly balances traditional Garba rhythms with Bhansali’s larger-than-life cinematic treatment, creating a track that celebrates strength, resilience, and transformation.

What makes these songs timeless is the seamless union of music, lyrics, performances, and storytelling. Bhansali understands that great music has the power to elevate emotions and create memories that stay with audiences for years. Whether through grand orchestral arrangements, soulful melodies, or folk-inspired compositions, he has consistently delivered songs that become an integral part of India’s cultural landscape.

His recent partnership with Saregama through Bhansali Music further reflects his unwavering commitment to preserving and expanding India’s rich musical heritage. As audiences eagerly await Love & War, one thing remains certain Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion for music will continue to inspire generations, proving that some stories are remembered not only through their visuals, but through the melodies that make them timeless.