Writer-director Digpal Lanjekar wraps up the shoot of historical drama Shivrayancha Chhava

Writer Director Digpal Lanjekar is currently rocking the headlines for his historical films on Maratha History. Recently he completed his new film based on ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’, the second king of the Maratha Empire. Director Digpal Lanjekar’s upcoming historical epic ‘Shivrayancha Chhava’ based on ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’ has been trending ever since the time it was announced. After shooting for weeks, the makers wrapped up the shoot. Digpal shared a group picture with the team from the sets on his Instagram handle.

Talking about the film, director Digpal Lanjekar commented, “I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to create films on the remarkable life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and now, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. I believe that this film, showcasing the valor of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will serve as an inspiration to the youth. Jay Shivaray! Jay Shambhuraje!”

Speaking about the legendary warrior prince, producer Sunny Rajani shares, “Feel like on top of the world to finish my first film “Shivrayancha Chhava” in one straight schedule of 33 days. It was truly a privilege to work with the visionary Digpal sir, he truly creates magic on set, I have learnt so much from him, I don’t think any director I’ve worked with has done so much research on any subject, his belief in Maharaj and his dynasty is commendable, I feel so privileged to make the first film Malhar Pictures Company is producing. Can’t wait for it to hit the theatres.”

Associate Producer Bhavesh Rajnikant Panchmatia also added “We are incredibly proud to have wrapped up the filming of Shivrayancha Chhava. It was a pleasure working with director Digpal Lanjekar. Loved his energy and filming style. The dedication and hard work displayed by the entire cast and crew have been truly exceptional. We believe this film will resonate deeply with audiences and leave a lasting impact.”

The film presented by Malhar Pictures Company, produced by Sunny Rajani and Vaibhav Bhor, Shivrayancha Chhava encapsulates the saga of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s adventure and bravery. The film will soon hit the theatres.