XG announce first Tokyo Dome performance as the final stop of their world tour

XG announced that they will hold the final show of their world tour, “XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL'”, at Tokyo Dome on May 14 (Wed). The announcement was made during their Tokyo concert at Ariake Arena on February 22 (Sat). This marks XG’s first-ever performance at Tokyo Dome.

During the concert, XG performed a total of 23 songs, including “WOKE UP,” “IYKYK,” “SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT,” “IN THE RAIN,” and “IS THIS LOVE.”

“IN THE RAIN” featured a jacket performance along with a dramatic umbrella routine, where the members tossed umbrellas to one another, surprising the audience. For “IS THIS LOVE,” all members held roses while performing, captivating the crowd of 15,000 fans.

XG’s first world tour, “XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL'”, kicked off in Japan in May 2023, drawing a total of 200,000 fans across Asia, North America, the UK, and Europe, with many shows selling out.

In addition to their Japan encore tour in Nagoya, Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Osaka, XG is set to perform in Australia (Sydney, Melbourne) in February, China (Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu) in March, and Latin America (São Paulo, Mexico City) in April. With the Tokyo Dome finale, XG will have performed 46 shows across 33 cities in 18 countries and regions worldwide.

XG is a 7-member Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA. The group’s name, “XG,” stands for “Xtraordinary Girls,” representing their boundary-breaking music and performances that empower people from diverse backgrounds around the world.

After five years of intensive training, XG made their debut in March 2022 with their first single, “Tippy Toes.” They made history as the first Japanese artist to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter and became the first-ever Japanese girl group to be featured on the cover of Billboard magazine.

Their 2nd mini album “AWE,” released in November 2024, made its debut on the Billboard 200 album chart, marking another milestone in their global success. In 2025, XG also appeared in a McDonald’s TV commercial for the first time.

In April 2025, XG will take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the largest music festivals in the U.S. They will be the only Japanese artist performing at this year’s event.

—————-

XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” FINAL Landing at TOKYO DOME

Venue: Tokyo Dome

Performance date: May 14th, 2025 (Wed.)

OPEN 16:30 / START 18:30

※Opening and start times are subject to change.

https://xgalx.com/xg/tour/thefirsthowl

XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL”

2024.05.18 Osaka

2024.05.19 Osaka

2024.05.25 Yokohama

2024.05.26 Yokohama

2024.07.11 Seoul

2024.07.13 Taipei

2024.07.16 Singapore

2024.08.02 Manila

2024.08.04 Bangkok

2024.08.07 Kuala Lumpur

2024.08.13 Hong Kong

2024.08.20 Shanghai

2024.08.22 Chengdu

2024.08.24 Beijing

2024.10.04 Las Vegas

2024.10.06 Los Angeles

2024.10.08 San Francisco

2024.10.09 San Francisco

2024.10.12 Grand Prairie

2024.10.14 Sugar Land

2024.10.16 Duluth

2024.10.18 New York

2024.10.21 Chicago

2024.11.18 Manchester

2024.11.19 London

2024.11.22 Berlin

2024.11.24 Paris

2024.11.27 Brussels

2024.11.29 Amsterdam

2025.02.08 Nagoya

2025.02.09 Nagoya

2025.02.14 Sydney

2025.02.16 Melbourne

2025.02.22 Tokyo

2025.02.23 Tokyo

2025.03.08 Fukuoka

2025.03.09 Fukuoka

2025.03.15 Osaka

2025.03.16 Osaka

2025.03.21 Hangzhou

2025.03.23 Shanghai

2025.03.26 Beijing

2025.03.28 Chengdu

2025.04.24 São Paulo

2025.04.25 Mexico City

2025.05,14 Tokyo