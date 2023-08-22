XG announce release date of their first mini album New DNA

XG are excited to announce the release of their highly anticipated 1st mini Album, “NEW DNA,” on September 27th (Wednesday). Leading up to this album launch, XG has already introduced two pre-release tracks, “GRL GVNG” and “TGIF.” Today, we are delighted to share that the third pre-release track, “NEW DANCE,” is set for release on August 23rd (Wednesday), accompanied by its music video teaser, which is now available on our official YouTube channel.

The teaser video captures the essence of the song’s lively and upbeat melody, in sync with the lyrics “All the lit girls get down with the X hey.” It provides a glimpse into a carefree and vibrant new facet of XG, igniting an irresistible desire to move to the rhythm.

Furthermore, XG recently performed at “KCON LA 2023,” which took place from August 19th to 21st. The opening performance included a surprise cover of 2NE1’s “I Am The Best,” followed by captivating renditions of “TGIF” and “GRL GVNG” from their Mini Album. The performance of “TGIF,” featuring dancers led by Sienna Lalau of “The Lab,” left the LA audience awestruck, creating an electrifying atmosphere and a continuous surge of cheers throughout the impactful show.

Recently, XG unveiled their first solo live concert with a live audience, “XG ‘NEW DNA’ SHOWCASE in JAPAN,” scheduled for November 26th at Japan’s Pia Arena MM. This week they graced the stage at “KCON LA 2023” (USA), which will be followed by appearances at major festivals such as “TGC 2023 A/W” (Japan) and “F1 Singapore Fes” (Singapore) in September, as well as “Hyperound” (Abu Dhabi) in November.

The third pre-release single, “NEW DANCE,” from the 1st Mini Album, will be available for streaming on August 23rd (Wednesday) at 13:00 Japan time, with the music video premiering at 18:00 on the same day. The excitement surrounding the release of the 1st Mini Album continues to build, and XG’s journey is one you won’t want to miss.