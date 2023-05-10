XG chart in the US Top 40 for 10 consecutive weeks

Rising global girl group, XG, have achieved a remarkable milestone with their song LEFT RIGHT, by holding on the Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart for an unprecedented ten weeks in a row.

This achievement marks the first for any Japanese female artist or group. Moreover, XG is now recognized as the first-ever Asian female group to maintain a spot on the Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart for ten consecutive weeks.

Since its release, LEFT RIGHT has been in the global playlists of multiple music streaming services, with many US radio DJs playing the song, further boosting its huge popularity in the US.

The remix version of the song, introduced through a surprise performance by Jackson Wang and Ciara at Coachella 2023, was released on May 5 under the title LEFT RIGHT REMIXX (FEAT. CIARA X JACKSON WANG // PROD BY JAKOPS).

XG also posted today the second episode in their documentary series XTRA XTRA, which chronicles the five years leading up to their debut. In the recently released XTRA XTRA EP X1, 21 trainees were recorded starting their training at XGALX’s dedicated studio. In the second episode, the location moves to Korea, where the trainees are preparing hard in their first training camp. Here, the members are ranked and put through various trials, showing the tough survival process endured by the members.

Additionally, this weekend, XG are scheduled to perform live in Japan for the first time at KCON 2023 JAPAN, one of the world’s largest festivals of Korean culture.