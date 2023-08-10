XG perform at major music festival Head In The Clouds LA

On August 6th, XG performed at Head In The Clouds Los Angeles, a major music festival hosted by 88rising at LA’s Rose Bowl Stadium.

Head In The Clouds is a large-scale music festival that has been held since 2018 in New York, Jakarta, Manila, and Guangzhou. In addition to XG, 37 artists including YOASOBI, JACKSON WANG, ZEDD, RINA SAWAYAMA, and NIKI performed at the LA show.

All members of XG wore LA-inspired cowboy hats and walked out from behind the festival’s huge LED screen to loud cheers from the audience. The tracks “LEFT RIGHT” and “SHOOTING STAR” were performed, with a united audience singing along. The girls closed a phenomenal performance with their latest song “TGIF”, taken from their 1st Mini Album “NEW DNA”, which was released on August 4th.

Additionally, on August 8th, XG posted a video to their social channels which features a collab dance with YOASOBI’s Lilas Ikuta. The video was posted to Tiktok and Instagram and features Jurin, Chisa and Cocona, along with Lilas, dancing to XG’s “TGIF”. The video was recorded at the Head in the Clouds festival in LA, where both XG and Yoasobi performed to huge crowds.

XG are scheduled to also perform at a number of other major festivals, including “KCON LA 2023,” “TGC 2023 A/W,” “88 DEGREES & RISING IN JAKARTA,” “F1 Singapore Fes,” and “Hyperound,” to be held in Abu Dhabi.

XG’s 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ will be released on CD BOX/DIGITAL on Wednesday, September 27.