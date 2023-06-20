XG release 4th episode in their documentary series XTRA XTRA

Episode 4 of XG’s exciting documentary series “XTRA XTRA,” which traces the journey of XG’s debut, was released yesterday, on June 7th.

The episode focuses on the emotions of the girls and their producer SIMON after their first year of training. It features a particularly emotional scene from their 2019 training camp in Korea, in which a tearful SIMON reads letters prepared for each member. JURIN also expresses her strong desire to “shock everyone with a group they’ve never seen anything like before,” reflecting her profound determination, even if those early days.

Also included is previously unreleased footage of the girls’ evaluations, showcasing their exceptional level of dance, vocal, and rap skills.

The video ends with an interview featuring SIMON, who is charged with selecting the debut members, leaving viewers eager to see the next episode.

Additionally, the final episode of the reality show “XG’s K-Countryside Experience” is also available on the Mnet Digital Studio M2 Channel. This episode is filled with an assortment of scenes, from SIMON’s surprise visits, to missions to win their breakfast. We highly recommend checking out both this show as well as the documentary series, XTRA XTRA.

XG Documentary Series ‘XTRA XTRA’ EP X4

https://youtu.be/FNjIabd_YoQ

M2 ‘X三食 (Subtitle: XG’s K-Countryside Experience)’ Ep.6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwTIA5vNNMY

XG

XG are a seven member HipHop/R&B girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

The group debuted on March 2022 with their 1st single “Tippy Toes” from XGALX, a global entertainment production company that introduces BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique world view.

In June of the same year, they released their 2nd Single “MASCARA”. They released their 3rd Single “SHOOTING STAR” on January 25, 2023.

The groups name “XG” stands for “Xtraordinary Girls.

Through their unconventional and unique style of music and performance, they will empower people from all walks of life around the world.