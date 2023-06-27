XG release latest vocal videos from their three main vocalists in three languages

XG’s latest vocal videos, titled [XG VOX #5] XGLEE CLUB (HINATA, JURIA, CHISA) was released yesterday, June 25th and features XG’s main vocalists HINATA, JURIA and CHISA, who give a stunning performance, singing in English, Japanese and Korean.

HINATA takes on Kriz’s “Bad (ft. WOODZ)” with the Seoul’s Han River Bridge as a backdrop. JURIA sings “Shape Of My Heart” a remix medley by STING, UTADA HIKARU and CRAIG DAVID, while CHISA performs Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” from a New York bodega. Lastly, the three perform TLC’s classic, “No Scrubs”, a fusion of 90s R&B with XG vibes bringing a contemporary style to the track.

Since before their debut, XG have been releasing a number of videos, such as XG VOX, XG TAPE, and XG MOVE that showcase the members’ vocals, rap and dance skills. XG VOX #5 in particular, a performance video in three languages, received a huge response globally when it was released.

Following their performance at the “Head In The Clouds” LA concert, XG have also announced that they will perform at LA’s “KCON”.