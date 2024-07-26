XG release music video for their latest song SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT

Today, on the 26th (Friday), XG released their latest song “SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT,” along with the music video on their YouTube channel.

“SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT” is the first pre-release track from their second mini-album, set to be released on November 8th. The song features a retro mood based on a Garage rhythm, showcasing each of the seven XG members’ unique personalities with an addictive refrain and a variety of sounds hidden within its minimalism.

Produced directly by JAKOPS (SIMON JUNHO PARK), the representative and general producer of XGALX, the track combines an up-tempo 90s-inspired beat with XG’s originality, creating music that makes everyone want to dance.

The music video released today is based on the concept of “XG hiding their alien instincts while living everyday lives.” It depicts the members of XG in human form suddenly discovering special abilities, leading to chaos in the city. The video highlights unknown anomalies and secrets hidden in everyday life, perfectly aligning with the title “SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT.”

The second mini-album, set to be released on November 8th, comes about a year after their previous work. It expresses XG’s attempt to connect more closely with the world through music. When a new presence emerges, people experience fear and curiosity, leading to a psychological process of “awe.” This album aims to provide a sense of “awe” and a special experience of being with XG’s music in everyday life.

XG is currently on their first world tour, “XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL’,” performing in about 30 countries and regions around the world, including Asia, North America, the UK, and Europe. Recently, additional performances in Nagoya, Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Osaka were announced for 2025, so be sure to check those out as well.

Their previous work “WOKE UP,” with its powerful rap performance and unconventional structure, topped the U.S. YouTube trending chart and maintained the top spot on the “Global Japan Songs Excl. Japan” chart for seven consecutive weeks. XG continues to break stereotypes and take on unprecedented challenges.

With the latest release “SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT,” we can only anticipate what further impact XG will make.