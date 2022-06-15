XG release stunning teasers for their second single Mascara

HipHop/R&B girl group XG will release their eagerly awaited second single Mascara on June 29th.

Starting with Jurin, the leader of XG, concept photos and teasers for each XG girl have been released since the 1st of this month. For the first single, Tippy Toes we were treated to the girls dressed all in black, portraying a sleek and powerful image. Mascara switches up the vibe, with a new look that gives the girls a new, glamorous and sophisticated look.

These exciting new teasers emphasize the individuality and uniqueness of the XG girls, with seven different styles for each of the seven members. Giving fans a glimpse into the girls’ distinct personalities and letting their talent really shine on screen. XG’s unique style has been highly praised by online commenters: “They are all so amazing, I can’t choose a bias!” The release of XG’s 2nd single Mascara has been highly anticipated by eager global fans: “The looks here are so strong” and “Visually, these girls are on fire 🔥” XG’s second single Mascara will be released on Wednesday June 29th (midnight in respective countries) The music video will be released at 18:00JT on the same day.

After exploding onto the scene with their debut single Tippy Toes, XG’s second single looks set to push the girls even further, with a whole host of videos being released before the launch to support the stunning single and music video.