XG releases new track TGIF from their first mini album NEW DNA on August 4

XG recently announced that their highly anticipated 1st Mini Album, ‘NEW DNA’, will be released on September 27th. The group now revealed that the second pre-release track from the mini album, ‘TGIF,’ will drop on August 4th, along with a music video, the teaser for which was unveiled today.

The teaser showcases unique effects and 3D CGI, reminiscent of their previous track, “GRL GVNG.” The quick shots are evocative of both evolution and mutation. The video unfolds with a dynamic and fast-paced approach, alongside a catchy and distinctive song titled “TGIF.”

Their first pre-release track, ‘GRL GVNG,’ achieved remarkable success by debuting at number one on the U.S. Billboard chart “Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter” on July 8th – making XG the first Japanese artist to achieve this milestone. Last week, during their appearances on popular Korean music TV programs, including Mnet’s MCOUNTDOWN, XG awed viewers with their performance utilizing chairs, demonstrating an even more evolved and dynamic presence.

The second pre-released single, ‘TGIF,’ taken from the 1st Mini Album, will be available on music streaming services at midnight in various territories on Friday, August 4th, with the music video premiering at 18:00 JST/KST on the same day.



