Yaadein clocks 25 years: Subhash Ghai says the audience’s love is the film’s greatest success

As ‘Yaadein’ completes 25 years, filmmaker Subhash Ghai fondly reflects on the film that marked a new chapter in his storytelling. Released in 2001 during the Silver Jubilee year of Mukta Arts, Yaadein saw Ghai move away from his signature larger-than-life musicals to tell a heartfelt story centred on family, relationships and the emotional bond between a father and his daughters.

Starring Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrish Puri and Rati Agnihotri, the film struck an emotional chord with audiences through its universal themes of love, sacrifice and togetherness.

Recalling the film’s journey, Subhash Ghai says, “I remember celebrating the Silver Jubilee year of Mukta Arts after delivering 12 successful films under my direction. At that point, I wanted to tell a different story, a family drama about a father who loses his wife and takes on the responsibility of raising his three daughters. It was a subject that felt deeply relevant to me.”

He further added, “When it released, many were quick to declare it a flop, but the film performed well overseas and also found its audience in India. Today, after 25 years, it remains a favourite among families, and that love means far more than any early judgement.”

One of Yaadein’s greatest legacies is its unforgettable music. Composed by Anu Malik with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, songs like “Eli Re Eli,” “Chanda Taare,” “Yaadein Yaad Aati Hain,” and “Jab Dil Mile,” continue to enjoy immense popularity, proving that great music transcends generations.

As Yaadein celebrates its silver jubilee, the film stands as a reminder that true success is measured not by first impressions, but by the memories it creates and the affection it continues to receive decades later.