Yaar Bhooke Nange: social media sensation Mr. Faisu and singer Abhinav Shekhar come together for a fun track

They laugh with you, they cry with you, they create mischief and they solve your problems too. But singer Abhinav Shekhar’s ‘Yaar Bhooke Nange’ always have his back. Social media influencer Mr. Faisu with team 07 and singer Abhinav Shekhar will show the tales of their friendship, mischief and attachment with each other who shares a special bond in ‘Yaar Bhooke Nange’ song.

Expressing his excitement of the music video, Mr. Faizu said: “Creating ‘Yaar Bhooke Nange’ in a true sense was a joyride with all the love. I do believe this is the fitting music lovers that our audiences deserve a perfect lyrical-music treat and Abhinav’s voice adding a magical touch to it.”

Talking about the song, Abhinav Shekhar said “Life without friends is like a car without wheels. Even if you make a flying car, wheels are required to balance it out or for a proper landing. Friendship is something that we choose for ourselves. And it gives you moments and experiences of a lifetime. Mahesh (Kukreja) sir, the creator of BLive Music, came up with the idea of a friendship anthem and even gave me the hook line. Later on I composed and sat with Vikram Montrose sir, to bring it down to the ears with such powerful music.”

He further added, I enjoyed working with team 07 as they are the most genuine people to work around. Please show some love and share it with your friends and family.

The song ‘ Yaar Bhooke Nange ‘ has been vocalized, penned and composed by Abhinav Shekhar. Directed & choreographed by Jayesh Pradhan and the music video is produced under the label of BLive Music, Varsha Kukreja, Lizelle Remo D’Souza and Suuraj Sinngh. The track has been created by Mahesh Kukreja and presented by BLive Music, Sanjay Kukreja and Remo D’Souza.

‘ Yaar Bhooke Nange’ track is available on BLive Music YouTube channel and various platforms.