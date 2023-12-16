Yaar Da Vyaah: Music video featuring Chirag Saluja, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande unveiled

Today marks the highly anticipated release of the music video “Yaar Da Vyaah,” featuring the dynamic trio of Chirag Saluja, Sanam Johar, and Abigail Pande in lead roles.

The song promises to be a chart topping wedding anthem.

Chirag Saluja, known for his charismatic presence in the Lockupp reality show, steps into the limelight once again, bringing his on-screen charm to this musical venture. Paired alongside popular TV actor Abigail Pande, the duo weaves a tale of romance and camaraderie that is sure to resonate with audiences.

Anand Raaj Anand’s soulful composition, coupled with Juhi Mahagaye’s enchanting vocals, sets the stage for a musical journey that transcends genres. The song not only captures the excitement of an impending wedding but also celebrates the essence of friendship, making it a must-watch for music lovers and fans alike.

“Yaar Da Vyaah” unfolds as a peppy track that is poised to become the wedding anthem of the year. Its vibrant beats and spirited melodies promise to bring joy and energy to celebrations, creating a musical backdrop for the festivities.

Chirag Saluja expresses his excitement about the release, stating, “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Yaar Da Vyaah,’ and working alongside the talented Abigail Pande has been a fantastic experience. This song is not just a melody; it’s a celebration of friendship and the joy that comes with a friend’s wedding.”

As the music video premieres today, audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the magic of “Yaar Da Vyaah,” a celebration of love, friendship, and the infectious spirit of weddings. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the creation of the wedding anthem that will resonate throughout the year.