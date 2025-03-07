Yadunath Films unveils the trailer of socio drama Inn Galiyon Mein starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Avantika and Vivaan Shah

Get ready to experience a new-age love story where hearts connect and destinies intertwine in the digital world of social media. After winng hearts with their latest song – Holi anthem “Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai,” the makers of the socio-drama, ‘Inn Galiyon Mein’ have unveiled the much anticipated trailer today.

Directed by Avinash Das, Inn Galiyon Mein dives deep into love, societal dynamics, and the power of social media in today’s world. With the fresh pairing of Avantika and Vivaan Shah alongside veteran Jaaved Jaaferi, the trailer has added to the growing excitement for the film, promising a gripping and emotional ride.

Talking about his role and the film’s story, actor Jaaved Jaaferi shares, “The story of Inn Galiyon Mein truly resonates with the times we live in. It beautifully reflects the world around us, showing how deeply social media shapes our lives, sometimes in ways we don’t even realise. I believe the film will strike a chord with everyone, and I’m really looking forward to audiences experiencing it and discovering my character’s journey along the way.”.

Making her big screen debut with a powerful role, actress Avantika shared, “I am very excited for audiences to see me in this film and as Shabnam, a character starkly different from what I did in my series. While she looks like a girl next door, Shabnam is such a strong, fearless, and independent young girl. Stepping into this character was both challenging and rewarding, as she represents the voices of so many people navigating love, life, and the influence of social media and society today. Working alongside Jaaved sir and my talented co-star Vivaan, under the vision of Avinash sir, has been an unforgettable experience.”

Actor Vivaan Shah shares how the film’s message is its biggest takeaway for audiences, “I think the deep meaning and moral of this story are incredibly powerful, and I feel fortunate to be a medium to bring it to life. In a world where social media often blurs the lines between perception and reality, this film sheds light on the challenges of navigating love, identity, and societal expectations. Working with Jaaved sir, Avantika, and Avinash sir has been an inspiring journey and I can’t wait for audiences to watch the film.”.

Director Avinash Das commented, “This film is much more than a love story in this new age of social media. It urges audiences to respect each other’s faiths, traditions, and ways of life. More than anything, its beautiful tale set in an era of hatred, one that will make you laugh and cry in equal measure.”

Presented by Yadunath Films, Inn Galiyon Mein is produced by Vinod Yadav & Neeru Yadav and co-Produced by Jannisar Hussain, Adarsh Saxena, Sanjeevv Gosswami & Alcor Productions. Directed by Avinash Das, the film is slated to release in cinemas on 14th March 2025.