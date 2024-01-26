Yami Gautam and Priya Mani unite for the first time to tell a riveting story on Article 370

Stories of Kashmir never cease to fascinate moviegoers and the recently released teaser of Article 370* has surely created a lot of intrigue about the film which is inspired by true events. The teaser of the genre-defining film gave us a glimpse of the powerhouse actresses Yami Gautam and Priya Mani who are set to unite on the big screen for the first time ever.

Both, accomplished actresses in their own right, have consistently showcased their acting prowess in various films, proving their mettle. Yami has been known for her versatility, has evolved through films like Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala, while Priya Mani’s journey includes notable performances in films such as Jawan, Paruthiveeran and web series like The Family Man.

In the upcoming action political drama, National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale brings together these supremely talented actresses. While the teaser has just given the audience a sneak-peak of the events, the film will showcase how Yami who plays an intelligence officer along with Priya Mani who essays the role of a PMO bureaucrat. Through their eyes we uncover the intricate chain of events and the incredible circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering the Article 370 ineffective

Well, it will surely be interesting to see both the actresses who come from different worlds in one frame!

With their proven track records and the compelling premise of Article 370, Yami and Priya Mani are poised to deliver a film that transcends the conventional expectations of female protagonists.

From Jio Studios and the maker of Uri: The Surgical Strike, comes Article 370, a high-octane action political drama, headlined by Yami Gautam and directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on 23rd February 2024.