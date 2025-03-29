Yami Gautam Dhar meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

Yami Gautam Dhar is the most talented actresses, consistently leaving a lasting impact with her performances. She has been on a remarkable streak of delivering back-to-back impactful films, with Article 370 dominating the entire year. While the actress received tremendous love from both critics and audiences, we captured a moment of sheer pride and power as Yami met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi today for a conclave where she also spoke at a session on the topic “India’s got talent now at a global stage”, representing the film industry and its power.

Yami made her presence felt at a session where the nation’s top leaders and visionaries came together. In New Delhi, the actress had the honor of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi—an incredible moment of power and pride. This speaks volumes about Yami’s achievements and the impact she has made through her powerful roles. Notably, PM Narendra Modi had previously appreciated Article 370 and Yami’s performance won applause from all quarters.

With this, Yami has added yet another milestone to her career – a vision with the frame that tells how self made achievers are the pillars of our nation, from the film industry to nation-building for the global stage. She has firmly established herself as an actress who boldly brings unspoken subjects to light, making a meaningful impact on society through her films and compelling performances. She phenomenally aces thrillers to pure entertainers and, in the last five years we have seen an astonishing rise in Yami’s trajectory, status with her unique body of work being the principal protagonist as she headlines projects to success, theatrical to OTT.