Yami Gautam Dhar opens up about her Bollywood in Filmfare’s July-August 2026 issue

From making an unforgettable debut in Vicky Donor to delivering powerful performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, A Thursday, OMG 2, Article 370 and now Haq, Yami Gautam Dhar has quietly built one of the most compelling filmographies in Hindi cinema. Never one to chase the spotlight, she has consistently chosen substance over spectacle, allowing her work to define her journey. Gracing the cover of Filmfare’s July-August 2026 issue, Yami reflects on the setbacks that nearly made her leave the industry, why she chose courage over fear, staying authentic in an image-driven world, protecting her personal life and the conviction that continues to shape her career.

Reflecting on one of the most defining turning points of her career, she reveals, “Just before Uri and Bala, I had made peace with leaving the industry altogether. I thought I’d return to Himachal… I imagined beginning a completely different life.”

Speaking about the approach that now guides every career decision she makes, she says, “Whether my career graph is straight, zigzag or even amoebic is beyond my control. What I can control is whether I’m working with filmmakers I admire and telling stories I genuinely believe in.”

Looking back at the lesson that transformed both her career and perspective, she shares, “Fear is your greatest enemy. The day I stopped saying yes because I was afraid of becoming ‘out of sight, out of mind’, I became free. I’d rather walk away than do work I don’t believe in.”

Opening up about protecting her relationship with filmmaker Aditya Dhar from public scrutiny, she says, “By not allowing the outside noise to become part of our lives. People will always have opinions. That’s the nature of being in the public eye. But we’ve never felt the need to validate our relationship through social media or public appearances. The people who matter already know us. That’s enough.”

Speaking about authenticity in an era driven by visibility, she says, “I realised very early that I couldn’t build a public image that wasn’t true to who I am. I wanted my work to introduce me.”

Speaking about why she chose not to have a PR agency, she adds, “I’m not against PR. It plays an important role when a film releases… But there’s a difference between communicating your work and manufacturing a personality.”

Reflecting on the importance of trusting her instincts, she says, “There’s obviously a fine line between courage and overconfidence. But once you’ve thought something through and your heart believes in it, you have to commit completely.”

On the commitment she brings to every role, she adds, “I’ve always believed that if you commit to a story, you owe it complete honesty. If you’re constantly second-guessing yourself, perhaps you shouldn’t be doing it in the first place.”

Filmfare’s July-August 2026 issue chronicles and celebrates all that’s hot and happening in the world of movies and entertainment, bringing readers closer to the stars they love.