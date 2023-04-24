Yami Gautam Dhar’s Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is the most-viewed Indian film globally

One after the other Yami Gautam Dhar has been treating us with top-class performances in her films. Be it A Thursday, Dasvi, Lost, or her recent release Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, in every film the actress stepped into a different character and garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience and critics. Continuing the spree, Yami has again left the audience awestruck with her performance in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga which has made the film the most-viewed Indian film globally having earned more than 46K votes.

In the heist thriller, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Yami was seen playing the character of Neha Grover, an air hostess who dwells in circumstances and gave us a look at yet another interesting character making her presence something to remember. While Yami won the hearts of millions, the film is now the most-viewed Indian film globally on Netflix having earned more than 46K votes. With its IMDb rating of 7.9 with the film’s top performances of the cast being the biggest drive. Expressing her thank giving gesture for the same, Yami wrote on her social media,

“As we speak it has crossed 46K votes !!!! Thank you so much I consider it a huge achievement on behalf of the team & especially for me personally “

"As we speak it has crossed 46K votes !!!! Thank you so much I consider it a huge achievement on behalf of the team & especially for me personally " — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 23, 2023

Moreover, apart from this, Yami’s vigilante thriller ‘A Thursday’ was also the second most viewed film on the OTT platforms. On the other hand, her romantic comedy ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ is also trending on Netflix in India.

While we have seen Yami’s amazing performance in her last release Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, she will next be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, and ‘OMG 2’ with Akshay Kumar.