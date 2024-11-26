Yami Gautam Dhar looks radiant as she marks her first appearance post having a baby at IFFI

Yami Gautam Dhar is a one-of-a-kind actress who consistently delivers compelling performances on screen. With her versatility, she has brought numerous characters to life and continues to make waves across the nation. Adding yet another feather to her cap, the actress delivered a flawless performance in Article 370, making the film – Film of the year, earning tremendous love and acclaim from all quarters. Now, the film will be screened at IFFI, and Yami has made her first public appearance since becoming a mother.

After making a grand impression with the theatrical release of Article 370, which was immensely appreciated by tha audience and critics, the film has its screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). While the actress delivered back to back amazing performances with her films like A Thursday, Dasvi, Lost, OMG 2 and Article 370, the audience saw her return after becoming a mother, at the screening of Article 370 at IFFI. Having been away from the public eye after welcoming her baby, she made a stunning return at the prestigious film festival. Looking absolutely refreshing, in an ethnic Indian dress, the actress is really having a motherly glow on her face. She was looking really amazing and it was indeed a treat to look at her after so long time.

Yami Gautam Dhar has left an indelible mark with her exceptional performance in Article 370. The actress has earned widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Following its theatrical release, the film received immense love from the masses and continues to captivate viewers on OTT platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be seen next in Dhoom Dhaam. The excitement is at all time high to watch Yami’s yet another compelling performance on the screen.