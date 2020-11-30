Yami Gautam is the Shahi Tukda of Bollywood, says the quirky social media page of Jee Hukum Restaurant

Yami Gautam is the ‘Shahi Tukda’ of Bollywood….well, that’s how the social media pages of the newly opened restaurant Jee Hukum wished the charming actress on her birthday. For those wondering, Shahi Tukda is a Mughlai dessert and is one of the most preferred sweet dishes by most Indians. By comparing Yami to the yummy (no pun intended) dish, Jee Hukum implied the fact that she is one of the sweetest actresses around.

Shahi Tukda begin operations recently in Andheri, a suburb of Mumbai. Owned by entrepreneur and restaurateur Krishna Gupta, it is a delivery-only restaurant that offers a bevy of cuisines ranging from Indian to Chinese to Continental. There is a wide variety of dishes that you can order at the click of a button and get them delivered to your doorstep.

Talking about this venture, Krishna Gupta says, “This restaurant was a long-standing dream for me for many reasons and I made sure that everything about it turns out to be special. We have hired some of the best chefs who will leave no stone unturned to provide customers the kind of food the taste of which will linger in their food long after they are done eating it.”

The fact that it is a delivery-only restaurant makes it more relevant in the pre-Covid times.

“Although the lockdown has been lifted partially and restaurants have opened up again, there is still a sense of fear and hesitation among people who wish to venture out with their families and have a good meal at a restaurant. Many want to go out but are not doing so because of the prevailing situation. We would like to tell them that if you cannot come to a restaurant, the restaurant will come to you. Quality food at affordable prices – that’s the mantra of Jee Hukum”, he states with a smile.

Apart from leading food delivery apps, the menu of the restaurant is available on their website jeehukum.in. The website also contains all the relevant information about this newly opened website. In a very short span of time, Jee Hukum has attracted a large number of customers already who have ordered food from it repeatedly. With the pace at which it is growing, Jee Hukum might just make a permanent place in the heart of food lovers in Mumbai!