Yami Gautam offered her prayers at Dakshineswar and Kali Bari Temple amid the shoot of Lost

Yami Gautam is having a power-packed year. While she is garnering all the love for her performance in Bhoot Police, the actress recently wrapped the shooting schedule for Lost. Shot in Kolkata, the investigative drama features her as a crime reporter. Amid her packed schedule for the film, the star took out time to offer her prayers at the holy temples of the city.

Yami, who has back-to-back releases this year, visited Dakshineswar Mandir and Kali Bari Mandir in Kolkata to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

A source revealed, “Yami has a firm belief in ‘Shakti Peeth ’ and visiting temples, and always makes sure to offer her prayers despite her busy calendar. The actress made it a point to visit both temples early in the morning because she didn’t want to cause any inconvenience to the locals and her team’s shooting schedule.”

LOST is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, and with Yami in the lead, the film will talk about Media integrity.

The versatile actress has as many as eight releases lined up for the release. Meanwhile, Yami has already completed LOST, Dasvi and A Thursday and is working on OMG2, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and Dhoom Dhaam.