Yami Gautam starrer Lost becomes the closing film at the Atlanta Indian Film Festival

After receiving long standing ovation and overwhelming response at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) recently, Yami Gautam Dhar starrer ‘LOST’ has concluded the Atlanta Indian Film Festival.

‘LOST’ is an emotional social thriller that represents a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity. Inspired by true events, ‘LOST’ is a story of a bright young woman crime reporter in her relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist.

Following the encouraging response at CSAFF, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury was happy to screen his investigative drama thriller at the Atlanta Indian Film Festival. The audience not only praised stupendous performances by the cast and brilliant narrative but also appreciated subjects it touched upon including strong women, feminism and journalism, etc.

Expressing his excitement, Aniruddha said, “I am really happy with the response ‘LOST’ has been generating across different prestigious film festivals across the globe. With the kind of recognition and praise the movie received at international film festivals, people’s expectations from the movie have increased manifold. Yami has done full justice to her character of a spirited crime reporter. I couldn’t have been happier and more proud of the film’s selection as the closing one at the Atlanta Indian Film Festival.”

The intriguing drama boasts a stellar cast. Along with Yami, the film will feature Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, and an ensemble of younger talent, including Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey, in pivotal roles.

The story is written by Shyamal Sengupta and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the screenplay is written by Shyamal Sengupta, and the dialogues’ are by Ritesh Shah, respectively. Avik Mukhopadhaye is the Director of Photography. The music is composed by Shantanu Moitra and the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee.