Yamini Films announces Music School, a one-of-a-kind musical by Ilaiyaraaja starring Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran

Yamini Films announces ‘Music School’, a one-of-a-kind bilingual (Hindi and Telugu) musical by Ilaiyaraaja to be choreographed by Broadway Choreographer Adam Murray. Written and to be directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, the upcoming musical stars Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Prakash Raj, Telugu comedian Brahmanandam, Vinay Varma, Gracy Goswamy, and Ozu Barua. Cinematographer Kiran Deohans renowned for his work in Jodhaa Akbar will be on board for the Papa Rao Biyyala directorial. The mahurat of the musical will eventuate on the 15th of October.

This 12 song musical is about the pressure of the unimaginative education system on children to mug equations and aim only to become doctors or engineers, leaving no time for art or sport. This comic musical journey set in Hyderabad is sure to resonate with those who aspire to love, dream, laugh, and sing. It will also celebrate the heart of Goa, with its beautiful open skies and vast expansive beaches.

Papa Rao Biyyala says, “As a filmmaker, it’s exciting and nothing short of an honour to be joining forces with maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Broadway Choreographer Adam Murray and cinematographer Kiran Deohans. Music School celebrates the fact that many of us have found solace in music. Its songs elevate an enrapturing story of love and discovering music. We’re thrilled to see the audience in theatres with this heartwarming musical.”

Papa Rao Biyyala studied at New York Film Academy. His documentary film “Willing to Sacrifice” won a National Award and two international awards. Mr. Rao says it is an honor to have Ilaiyaraaja composing music for his film. He also thinks it is the potential of songs and music by Ilaiyaraaja which impressed Hollywood choreographer Adam Murry to work on this project.

The film also features three songs from the Sound of Music which are used situationally.