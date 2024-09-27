Yash Chopra Foundation announces YCF Scholarship Program on its founder, Yash Chopra’s 92nd birth anniversary today

The philanthropic arm of Yash Raj Films, Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF), today, announced the launch of a very special and transformative initiative – the YCF Scholarship Program on the occasion of its founder, Yash Chopra’s 92nd birth anniversary!

This scholarship program is specifically aimed at supporting children of Hindi film industry members from low income categories, ensuring that these unsung heroes, the backbone of our industry, are not forgotten.The workers need to be registered members of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE)for their kids to avail this life-changing opportunity based on merit.

The initiative will provide comprehensive financial assistance to deserving candidates, enabling them to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in fields such as Mass Communication, Filmmaking, Production & Direction, Visual Arts, Cinematography, and Animation. With a total support package of up to INR 5 lakhs per student, this initiative is Yash Chopra Foundation’s heartfelt effort to bridge the gap for talent within the film fraternity. By funding their education, YCF is not only providing them with a brighter future but also creating opportunities for them to contribute meaningfully to the industry that their families have been part of for generations.

Speaking about this initiative, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF, said: “The legendary film-maker and our founder Yash Chopra always believed in giving back to Hindi film industry in whichever way possible. His philosophy is ingrained in our company’s culture. So, on his 92nd birth anniversary, we are happy to embark on a mission to empower kids of the Hindi film fraternity. We are confident that this initiative will inspire and empower deserving students to follow their dreams and subsequently make a mark in our film industry.”

Selected candidates will undergo a personalized interview process, and successful applicants will receive the financial aid under this program. For more information on the application process, eligibility criteria, and other details, please visit the Yash Chopra Foundation website or email on contact@yashchoprafoundation.org