Yash on fusing mass entertainment with Geetu Mohandas’ cinematic art for Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups

In a cinematic universe where fairy tales often promise a world of dreams and wonder, Geetu Mohandas and Yash are about to flip that narrative on its head with their grand venture – ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups’. This unexpected collaboration brings together two powerhouses from drastically different cinematic realms — Geetu, the critically acclaimed filmmaker known for her deeply human and gritty storytelling, and Yash, the mass superstar whose unstoppable reign was solidified by the KGF saga. It’s an intoxicating blend of artistry, risk, and sheer entertainment that promises to deliver a film unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Yash whose persona was immortalized in the role of Rocky Bhai. Known for his explosive action, magnetic screen presence, and larger-than-life roles, Yash’s repertoire has been filled with blockbusters. But the man behind the superstar is always ready for the next challenge. “I’m someone who if given a choice will risk it all and do something which even I don’t know or probably I want to learn and give something new to the audience. That’s the fundamental belief system,” Yash said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. For him, this collaboration isn’t just about another big hit — it’s about pushing boundaries, taking risks, and marrying two cinematic worlds that, on the surface, seem like polar opposites.

Geetu Mohandas, the visionary director behind globally lauded films like Moothon and Liar’s Dice, has long been a master of crafting narratives that are raw, complex, and unapologetically real. Her films delve into the darker sides of life, illuminating stories that are hauntingly human and far removed from the glitz of mainstream cinema. But with Toxic, she seems poised to venture into uncharted waters. As Yash himself notes, “Her films might have been different, she knows the mass pulse and entertainment also. I think she’s coming up with something really mass-y and a really mega entertaining film.”

The dichotomy of their experiences is where the magic of Toxic truly lies. On one hand, you have Geetu, a filmmaker who thrives in the gritty, often melancholic spaces of human emotion. On the other, you have Yash, a superstar whose very name is synonymous with high-octane, mass entertainment. And yet, as Yash perfectly puts it: “It’s only about the person. She came in with the right vision and right passion. I really admired the way she invested the time in what she wanted to do. It’s all about that for me. And about two worlds coming together, I think it’s high time.”

Elaborating on the worlds of mass entertainment and art cinema coming together for his next, Yash says, “I think that’s pretty simple, pretty basic. I just looked at the passion and what kind of project it is… It’s only about the person… When you want to tell a story, you want to tell a great story.” And that’s exactly what Toxic aims to do. With both Geetu and Yash on the same page about delivering a film that’s “entertaining and mass commercial,” the audiences are about to witness something truly special — a blend of Geetu’s emotional depth and Yash’s high-energy charisma.

Written-Directed by Geetu Mohandas Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.