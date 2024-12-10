Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures come together for a creative partnership, to produce theatrical films starting 2025

India’s biggest legacy media company, Yash Raj Films, announces an exciting creative partnership with Posham Pa Pictures, regarded as one of the most forward-thinking voices in Indian entertainment today. This collaboration will see the two jointly produce theatrical films starting 2025.

Posham Pa Pictures has made acclaimed projects like Kaala Paani, Mamla Legal Hai, Home Shanti and Jaadugar, thereby establishing themselves as a production house with a distinct creative voice like no other. The partners at Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena, Amit Golani, Biswapati Sarkar and Saurabh Khanna are very excited to take their theatrical journey with YRF.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, says, “It is truly the coming together of similar creative minds that are constantly striving for excellence by pushing the content envelope. Posham Pa Pictures have shown that they know the pulse of the audience by giving us unique & incredibly fresh stories that have won them unanimous acclaim. Our partnership will now aim to create ground-breaking theatrical experiences for today’s audiences who are seeking out new and novel storytelling to engage, endorse & celebrate.”

This partnership is in line with YRF’s vision to build out a new creative business model under the company’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, who is strategically building out the studio model within Yash Raj Films.

Sameer Saxena of Posham Pa Pictures, says, “The coming together of YRF & Posham Pa Pictures throw open a world of exciting, unchartered creative possibilities. We are thrilled at the opportunity to jointly create theatrical experiences like never before with YRF and entertain the audience with unique, fresh stories.”