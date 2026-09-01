Yash Raj Films elevates Hemant Kundnani as Head of Marketing

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has elevated Hemant Kundnani as Head of Marketing, from his existing role as Senior General Manager – Communications. He will report to Akshaye Widhani, Chief Executive Officer, Yash Raj Films.

Hemant’s expanded role will see him drive the studio’s marketing strategy across its film and entertainment verticals, as YRF continues to build and evolve its businesses across India and global markets.

He is a seasoned marketing and entertainment industry professional with over 15 years of deep expertise across digital strategy, content marketing, and strategic alliances.

Hemant has been a part of YRF for nearly five years, during his tenure, he has been closely involved in shaping communications for the studio and its diverse businesses, while working across the evolving media, digital and entertainment landscape.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, says, “Hemant has grown significantly during his time at YRF and has consistently demonstrated a strong understanding of the entertainment business, audiences and the changing marketing landscape. His experience across marketing, digital, analytics, partnerships and communications gives him a valuable and holistic perspective on how entertainment brands are built today. As we continue to grow and evolve our businesses, I am confident that Hemant will bring a strategic, integrated and audience-first approach to our marketing efforts.”

Over the course of his career, Hemant has held leadership positions at The Walt Disney Company across Fox Star Studios, Disney Interactive and UTV.