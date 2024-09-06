Yash Raj Films’ iconic Veer-Zaara returns to theatres

The timeless love story Veer-Zaara, starring Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji, is all set to captivate audiences once again. Yash Raj Films is re-releasing this iconic film on 13th September across select cinema chains, including PVR INOX Cinemas, Cinepolis India, Moviemax Cinemas, and more for select shows.

Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara transcends borders and generations with its powerful narrative of love, sacrifice, and hope. Fans can now relive the magic on the big screen, experiencing this cinematic masterpiece in all its glory.

Mark your calendars and join us in celebrating one of Bollywood’s most beloved films, as Veer-Zaara returns to cinemas for a limited time!