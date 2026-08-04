Yash Raj Films launches Raah Records to build the next generation of India’s independent music talent

Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of India’s leading entertainment studios, today announced the launch of Raah Records, a new music company and incubator created to discover, develop and support original artists while helping them build long-term creative careers beyond film music.

For over five decades, YRF has helped shape Indian music through some of cinema’s most enduring soundtracks. Raah Records extends that legacy into India’s rapidly evolving music ecosystem by bringing together artist development, original music creation and long-term career building under one dedicated platform.

Speaking about the launch, Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, said: “Raah Records represents an important strategic expansion of Yash Raj Films’ music business. For over five decades, we have believed in identifying exceptional talent and creating platforms where creativity can thrive. As India’s independent music ecosystem enters a defining phase of growth, we believe great artists need more than distribution they need belief, time and long-term creative partnership. Raah Records is built around careers, not campaigns, bringing together world-class A&R, artist development, marketing and distribution to help original artists build lasting careers.”

Rather than operating as a traditional release-driven label, Raah Records has been conceived as a long-term creative partner for artists. Through its incubator model, the company has already been working closely with emerging musicians behind the scenes, with its first artist now beginning the next chapter of that journey under the Raah Records banner. The launch reflects YRF’s continued investment in nurturing creative talent while expanding its music business beyond cinema into original independent music.

Raah Records will be led by Nakul Sharma, Senior General Manager – Music Management, Yash Raj Films, who has played a central role in shaping the label’s artist development philosophy, A&R strategy and long-term incubator model. Under his leadership, Raah Records will work closely with artists from the earliest stages of their careers, supporting songwriting, production, creative direction, audience growth and strategic partnerships.

Speaking about the launch of Raah Records and its first release, Nakul Sharma, Senior General Manager – Music Management, Yash Raj Films, said:” “Raah Records was built on a belief that artists need time, they need trust, and they need the space to grow into who they already are. Our role is to stand beside them throughout that journey, helping them build lasting careers without losing what makes them unique. Aman is exactly the kind of artist we built Raah for, and Jaadugari felt like a fitting way to begin his journey and the label’s.”

The first glimpse of the track Jaadugari, which was released today, will be available across all major audio streaming platforms from 5th August onwards. The song marks the beginning of Aman’s journey with Raah Records, following a year of close creative collaboration that helped shape and refine his artistic voice.

With Raah Records, YRF aims to build a long-term home for original artists, investing in creative development and creating a platform where independent voices can grow into defining musical careers. As the label expands its roster, additional artist signings and original releases will follow in the months ahead.