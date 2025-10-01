Yash Raj Films launches YRF Script Cell – a site empowering screenwriters from across the world to submit their ideas

Yash Raj Films, in its 50 year legacy, has always been a content-forward company that has shaped pop culture and cinema of India through the generation-defining films it has produced. In a step that clearly marks the company’s eagerness to find the next generation of writers for Hindi cinema and creatively collaborate with them, it has launched the YRF Script Cell – a site empowering screenwriters from across the world to submit their ideas!

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films says, “YRF has built its legacy on the ability to adapt and stay relevant in a constantly changing environment. We believe it is a creator’s world today, where everyone is a storyteller and content is king. We have realized that disruptive and truly fresh scripts are the most important assets to capture everyone’s attention. It is imperative that we uncover and champion writers whose ideas have the power to captivate audiences.”

He adds, “The YRF Script Cell is a call to all writers aspiring to build a career in the Hindi film industry. We want to find the next generation of thinkers who can bring us innovative and compelling ideas that will hopefully define the future of cinema. It is our endeavor to discover fresh creators who have a story to tell but lack the access of reaching out to us and our directors.”

Writers can submit their synopsis at https://scripts.yashrajfilms.com/ and if YRF finds the idea interesting to further develop it, the company would then request for the screenplay. The website is live for people to submit their synopsis from today.