Yash Raj Films’ Raah Records launches its first release, Jaadugari, by singer-songwriter Aman

A day after announcing the launch of Raah Records, Yash Raj Films’ new record label dedicated to nurturing original artists and music, the label today released its first original track, Jaadugari, by singer-songwriter Aman. Following yesterday’s glimpse, which introduced listeners to the emotional world of Jaadugari alongside the launch of Raah Records, the complete track is now available across all major audio streaming platforms.

Written and performed by Aman, Jaadugari is an emotionally resonant song about love, loss and the quiet moments we often take for granted until they are gone. Told from the perspective of someone who realises too late that they have taken their partner’s love for granted, the song captures the pain of watching a relationship slowly slip away. Through heartfelt lyrics and a stirring melody, it reflects on the conversations left unsaid, the gratitude never expressed and the everyday moments that ultimately matter the most.

Bringing these emotions to life, the music video stars Aman alongside Shivangi Negi and unfolds through intimate, nostalgic moments that trace the couple’s happiest memories before gradually revealing the emotional distance between them. The title, Jaadugari, symbolises the magic of a partner’s love something the protagonist truly understands only after losing it.

The release also marks the beginning of Aman’s journey with Raah Records after a year of creative collaboration through the label’s artist incubator, where he honed his songwriting, refined his sound and developed his artistic identity. His launch reflects Raah Records’ commitment to building long-term creative partnerships while empowering artists to stay true to their unique voice.

Speaking about Jaadugari, Aman said:”Jaadugari comes from a very honest place. It’s about those relationships where you can feel someone slipping away long before it’s actually over, but you keep hoping things will somehow go back to how they were. I think we’ve all experienced moments where we realise too late that it was the little things the conversations we never had, the appreciation we never expressed and the moments we took for granted that mattered the most. I hope this song is a reminder to hold on tightly to the people you love and to never take their love for granted.”

Aman has steadily built a loyal audience through deeply personal songwriting that gives voice to emotions many struggle to express. Earlier this year, his breakout single Roya Tha amassed nearly five million streams on Spotify, peaked at #13 on Spotify India’s Viral Chart, and inspired over 19,000 Instagram Reels, establishing him as one of India’s most promising emerging singer-songwriters.

With Jaadugari, Aman opens an exciting new chapter not only with a deeply personal song, but also as the first artist to release music under Raah Records. The release sets the tone for the label’s vision of championing original voices, nurturing homegrown talent and building enduring careers in independent music.